BYK is one of the world's leading suppliers in the field of additives and measuring instruments in the coating, ink and plastics industry and provides surface gloss and scratch resistance. Our innovative power and global closeness to our customers make us a top partner and stay ahead of competition.

Aufgaben

Your task structure



Project management in cross-functional and cross-regional projects related to QM and continuous improvement

Assurance and alignment of the quality management system with respect to customer requirements, corporate requirements, ISO 9001 and other industry standards

Development and support of the German organization in quality management through training and consulting

Coordinate and support customer audits and quality-related requests

Anforderungen

Your recipe for success



University degree in the fields of: Chemistry, Chemical Engineering, Business Chemist, or Industrial Engineering

Experience in project management, process management and problem-solving methods

Quality management representative according to ISO 9001, incl. training as internal auditor according to ISO 19011

At least 3 years of experience with quality management systems in the industrial sector (implementation and development)

Training in at least one other QM industry standard (automotive, aerospace, food contact, personal care, etc.) is considered an advantage

Confident use of Office 365 applications is a plus

Fluent written and spoken English and German

Good ability to abstract and present in a way that is appropriate for the target group as well as confident appearance in front of customers

Structured and independent way of working in combination with high self-motivation

Interest in working in a dynamic work environment and a matrix organization

Open to travel (approximately 10% of working time)



Your spectrum of advantages



In the ALTANA Group, you will work in a unique culture of innovation where the utmost importance is attached to promoting individual ideas and abilities as well as open, trusting interaction. BYK-Chemie offers you a lot of advantages. They include a wide range of tasks with enough room for development, constructive open-mindedness towards new developments and approaches, an attractive salary with good employee benefits and pension plans, a lifetime account and flexible working hours with flextime and an impressive compensation, a canteen offering a balanced variety food and drink, and parking spaces in sufficient quantity on our company grounds.

Unternehmen

The ALTANA Group develops and manufactures high-quality, innovative specialty chemical products. With us, you can help shape many important details of the world of the future. Our four divisions BYK, ECKART, ELANTAS, and ACTEGA have set worldwide standards in their markets. Our innovative products enable companies to develop technologies of the future today, technologies that make life easier, safer, and more comfortable. With sales of more than 2.2 billion euros, we are one of the world‘s most innovative, fastest-growing, and most profitable chemical companies. We currently employ about 6,500 people who have good ideas for the world of the future. Discover your decisive plus for your future. Bringing you many advantages.



