Head of Portfolio Development (m/f/d)

RESPONSIBILITIES



Strategic development of the Innovation Portfolio for the business line Comfort & Insulation

Identification and evaluation of new market and technology trends within the Polyurethane market

Fostering internal networks via cooperation within RD&I as well as different Business Lines and Corporate functions (e.q. Creavis).

Management of cross-Product Line and explorative innovation projects

Support in the development and management of innovation processes, esp. portfolio analysis and idea management via Accolade

REQUIREMENTS



Successfully completed university studies in the field of chemistry or chemical engineering, preferably with a focus on polymer science

Several years of professional experience in innovation management, marketing or project management

Good knowledge in business modeling for specialty chemicals markets, preferably knowledge in Polyurethane applications

Strong analytical capabilities and a desire to act autonomously

Very good English language skills, written and spoken

Willingness to travel domestically and internationally

